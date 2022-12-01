Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Real Estate Credit Investments – ready for uncertain times (VIDEO)

Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co Analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark gives us an overview of his report entitled ‘Positioned for the current crisis’, tells us more about the track record of superior credit assessment, monitoring and collection reducing the probability of default, and the secured nature of the portfolio, the low exposure to high-risk sectors and proven limited loss in ones where they have had exposures in the past, the accounting points and benefit to rising rates and any risks involved.

Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) is a specialist investor in UK and European real estate credit markets with a focus on fundamental credit and value.

You might also enjoy reading  Real estate investing: Sustained quality of RECI portfolio key, October fact sheet
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

You can also listen to our interviews on: 

Youtube Amazon Spotify

Share this interview

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
WhatsApp
Real Estate Credit Investments – ready for uncertain times (VIDEO)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.