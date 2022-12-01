Real Estate Credit Investments – ready for uncertain times (VIDEO)

Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co Analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark gives us an overview of his report entitled ‘Positioned for the current crisis’, tells us more about the track record of superior credit assessment, monitoring and collection reducing the probability of default, and the secured nature of the portfolio, the low exposure to high-risk sectors and proven limited loss in ones where they have had exposures in the past, the accounting points and benefit to rising rates and any risks involved.

Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) is a specialist investor in UK and European real estate credit markets with a focus on fundamental credit and value.