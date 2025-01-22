Pfizer Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 18.6% Upside Potential

Pfizer Inc. with ticker code (PFE) have now 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $42.00 and $25.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $31.18. Given that the stocks previous close was at $26.30 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 18.6%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and the 200 day moving average is $27.87. The market capitalization for the company is 150.97B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $26.64 USD

The potential market cap would be $178,952,341,060 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 35.52, revenue per share of $10.49 and a 3.31% return on assets.

Pfizer Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sale and distribution of biopharmaceutical products around the world. The Company operates through two segments: Biopharma and PC1. Biopharma is engaged in the science-based biopharmaceutical business. PC1 is its global contract development and manufacturing organization and supplier of specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company’s primary care products include Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura and the Premarin family; the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac and Trumenba; Comirnaty, and Paxlovid. Its specialty care products include Xeljanz, Enbrel (outside the United States and Canada), Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis and Cibinqo; the Vyndaqel family, Oxbryta, BeneFIX and Genotropin, and Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend and Panzyga. Its oncology products include Ibrance, Xtandi, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena and Braftovi.