Old Republic International Corporation Share Price Target ‘$38.50’, now .7% Upside Potential

Old Republic International Corporation which can be found using ticker (ORI) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $39.00 and $38.00 and has a mean share price target at $38.50. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $38.22 this indicates there is a potential upside of .7%. The 50 day MA is $35.92 and the 200 day MA is $32.46. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 9.79B. The stock price is currently at: $38.60 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,859,001,670 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 11.06, revenue per share of $30.85 and a 2.86% return on assets.

Old Republic International Corporation is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of insurance underwriting and related services. It operates through three segments: General Insurance (property and liability insurance), Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off. Its General Insurance provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients. Title Insurance consists of the issuance of policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records which contain information concerning interests in real property. The policies insure against losses arising out of defects, liens, and encumbrances. RFIG Run-off segment offers private mortgage insurance, which protects mortgage lenders and investors from default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. The RFIG Run-off mortgage guaranty operations insures only first mortgage loans, primarily on residential properties.