Merck & Co., Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 28.2% Upside Potential

Merck & Co., Inc. which can be found using ticker (MRK) now have 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $155.00 and $100.00 calculating the mean target price we have $130.33. Now with the previous closing price of $101.64 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 28.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of $105.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to $119.73. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 254.51B. The stock price is currently at: $100.61 USD

The potential market cap would be $326,338,965,676 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21.05, revenue per share of $24.93 and a 10.53% return on assets.

Merck & Co., Inc. is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, including biological therapies, vaccines and animal health products. It operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. Its human health pharmaceutical products consist of therapeutic and preventive agents, generally sold by prescription for the treatment of human disorders. The Company sells these human health pharmaceutical products primarily to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government agencies and managed healthcare providers, such as health maintenance organizations. The Animal Health segment develops, manufactures and markets a range of veterinary pharmaceutical and vaccine products, as well as health management solutions and services for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in all major livestock and companion animal species.