Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. Share Price Target '$101.87', now 19.2% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. which can be found using ticker (ITCI) have now 15 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $135.00 and $79.00 calculating the average target share price we see $101.87. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $85.45 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $79.25 and the 200 day moving average is $73.35. The market cap for the company is 9.08B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $85.69 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,829,931,772 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $6.10 and a -7.45% return on assets.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, clinical development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system (CNS). The Company’s product CAPLYTA is a treatment for depressive episodes associated with bipolar I or II disorder (bipolar depression) in adults as monotherapy and as adjunctive therapy with lithium or valproate. The efficacy of CAPLYTA 42 mg in bipolar depression was demonstrated in two positive Phase III placebo-controlled bipolar depression studies, which evaluated the effects of CAPLYTA on depression in adult patients with bipolar I or bipolar II disorder both as monotherapy (Study 404) and as adjunctive therapy with lithium or valproate (Study 402).

