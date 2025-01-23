Follow us on:

Inside Ilika plc, The Road to Commercialising Revolutionary Battery Tech with Dr Tom McColm (Video)

In this interview with Dr Tom McColm, Cleantech Equities Specialist at Baden Hill, we discuss the latest updates from Ilika plc (LON:IKA), a pioneer in solid-state battery technology. Dr McColm shares his views on Ilika’s half-year results, the progress of its ground-breaking Stereax and Goliath battery platforms, and the company’s path to generating meaningful commercial revenues. Discover how Ilika is addressing market challenges and positioning itself for success in both medtech and electric vehicle markets.

Ilika plc is revolutionising energy storage with its solid-state battery solutions, targeting applications in industrial IoT, medtech, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics.

