Ilika plc 50Ah Goliath Battery Milestone Marks a 25-Fold Leap in EV Tech (Video)

Ilika plc (LON: IKA) has hit a major milestone in solid-state battery innovation, unveiling a prototype of its 50Ah Goliath battery for electric vehicles – 25-fold increase from last year’s prototypes. CEO Graeme Purdy discusses the significance of this breakthrough, its impact on the automotive industry, and the strategic steps leading to commercial deployment. With backing from the Faraday Battery Challenge and partnerships with industry giants like BMW and Fortescue, Ilika is positioning itself at the forefront of next-generation battery technology.

Ilika plc specialises in the development of solid-state batteries, targeting industrial IoT, medtech, EVs, and consumer electronics.