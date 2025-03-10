Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Ilika plc 50Ah Goliath Battery Milestone Marks a 25-Fold Leap in EV Tech (Video)

Ilika plc (LON: IKA) has hit a major milestone in solid-state battery innovation, unveiling a prototype of its 50Ah Goliath battery for electric vehicles – 25-fold increase from last year’s prototypes. CEO Graeme Purdy discusses the significance of this breakthrough, its impact on the automotive industry, and the strategic steps leading to commercial deployment. With backing from the Faraday Battery Challenge and partnerships with industry giants like BMW and Fortescue, Ilika is positioning itself at the forefront of next-generation battery technology.

Ilika plc specialises in the development of solid-state batteries, targeting industrial IoT, medtech, EVs, and consumer electronics.

Share on:
Watch On Spotify
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Ilika plc 50Ah Goliath Battery Milestone Marks a 25-Fold Leap in EV Tech (Video)

Other Interviews

More News

Search

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.