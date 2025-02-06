Follow us on:

Ilika Plc Scaling Solid-State Battery Tech with Game-Changing Manufacturing Breakthrough (Video)

Ilika Plc (LON:IKA) is taking a major step forward in scaling its solid-state battery technology.

In this interview, CEO Graeme Purdy explains how the company’s collaboration with the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre has successfully demonstrated the industrial viability of its Goliath batteries. Investors will hear why this milestone is crucial for future commercial adoption, how it strengthens Ilika’s position in the EV market, and what further grant support could mean for its growth.

Ilika Plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology, developing solutions for industrial IoT, medtech, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics.

