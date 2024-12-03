Guidewire Software, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -3.6% Downside Potential

Guidewire Software, Inc. which can be found using ticker (GWRE) have now 13 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $231.00 and $125.00 calculating the average target price we see $195.55. Now with the previous closing price of $202.89 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -3.6%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $189.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to $145.37. The market capitalization for the company is 16.78B. The stock price is currently at: $200.87 USD

The potential market cap would be $16,169,363,167 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $11.92 and a -1.55% return on assets.

Guidewire Software, Inc. is a provider of software products for property and casualty insurers. The Company’s platform combines core operations, digital engagement, analytics, and artificial intelligence applications delivered as a cloud service or self-managed software. Its core operational services and products include InsuranceSuite Cloud, InsuranceNow, and InsuranceSuite for self-managed installations. Its InsuranceSuite Cloud is a configurable and scalable product, delivered as a service and primarily comprised of three core applications, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud. The Company’s InsuranceNow is a cloud-based application that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. Its InsuranceSuite Cloud is hosted on Amazon Web Services and managed by its internal cloud operations team. The Company’s Data Platform collects data from InsuranceSuite Cloud and InsuranceNow, as well as other internal and external sources.