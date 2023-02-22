Future appoints Jon Steinberg as Chief Executive Officer

Future plc (LON:FUTR), the global platform for specialist media, has announced the appointment of Jon Steinberg as Chief Executive Officer following a thorough search process.

Jon, who will be joining the company on 3 April 2023, will succeed Zillah Byng-Thorne, who announced her intention to stand down last September. Zillah will step down from her current role effective 31 March 2023 and thereafter will remain available to support Jon over a two-month transition period to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities.

Jon is an experienced media executive, with a strong track record of innovation, scaling media groups and creating value. Most recently, Jon was the President of Altice USA’s News & Advertising Division, which encompasses News 12, i24NEWS, Cheddar News, and Altice USA’s a4 Advertising unit. Jon joined Altice through the sale of Cheddar News, a digital-first innovative news company, which he founded in 2016.

Prior to Cheddar, he was the Chief Executive Officer of DailyMail.com North America, having joined from BuzzFeed where he was President & Chief Operating Officer. Jon’s early career included working at Google, where he was a Strategic Partner Development Manager, as well as the consultancy Booz Allen Hamilton.

Jon is currently a Senior Advisor to The Raine Group, where he advises media portfolio companies on strategy and go-to-market execution, a role which he will step down from before he joins the Group. He is also a non-executive director of The City, a New York City non-profit focused on the coverage of local government.

Richard Huntingford, Chair, said: “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Jon following a comprehensive search process. Jon has highly valuable expertise and has developed a fantastic track record, combining entrepreneurialism with leadership at some of the very best digital and media organisations operating at scale. He is a charismatic leader with a deep understanding and passion for media, particularly how technology, creativity and innovation can be harnessed to accelerate growth and build significant value for stakeholders. As we look to further extend Future’s leadership, particularly in the US, Jon is a natural fit. “On behalf of the Board and all of Future I would like to thank Zillah for the exceptional role she has played for almost a decade. Through her leadership, Future has transformed beyond recognition, from a loss-making magazine publisher into a leading digital media platform of 250 brands reaching 1 in 3 adults online in the US and UK, and delivering market-leading returns for our investors in the process.”

Jon Steinberg said: “I am delighted to be joining Future. It is a business that I’ve followed closely and long admired for the way it has redefined the media playbook, marrying the best of editorial and technology. I look forward to working with the Board and the leadership team to build on the success achieved under Zillah’s tenure.”