Eli Lilly and Company Share Price Target ‘$992.18’, now 32.3% Upside Potential

Eli Lilly and Company which can be found using ticker (LLY) have now 28 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $1,250.00 and $580.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $992.18. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $749.92 this indicates there is a potential upside of 32.3%. The day 50 moving average is $864.95 and the 200 moving average now moves to $835.83. The company has a market capitalization of 672.70B. Currently the stock stands at: $748.01 USD

The potential market cap would be $890,012,325,108 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 80.6, revenue per share of $45.37 and a 13.95% return on assets.

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing businesses. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets products in the human pharmaceutical products segment. Its diabetes products include Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity. Its oncology products consist of Alimta, Cyramza, Erbitux, Jaypirca, Retevmo, Tyvyt, and Verzenio. Its immunology products include Olumiant and Taltz. Its neuroscience products include Cymbalta, Emgality, and Zyprexa. Its other therapies consist of Bamlanivimab and etesevimab, Bebtelovimab, Cialis, and Forteo. It maintains special business groups for service wholesalers, pharmacy benefit managers, managed care organizations, group purchasing organizations, government and long-term care institutions, hospitals, and certain retail pharmacies. It manufactures and distributes its products through facilities in the United States, including Puerto Rico, and other countries. Its products are sold in over 110 countries.