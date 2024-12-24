Elevance Health, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$508.08’, now 38.8% Upside Potential

Elevance Health, Inc. with ticker code (ELV) now have 19 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $625.00 and $388.00 and has a mean share price target at $508.08. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $365.96 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 38.8%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $411.63 and the 200 day MA is $498.65. The market capitalization for the company is 86.02B. The current share price for the company is: $370.89 USD

The potential market cap would be $119,421,861,404 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 13.5, revenue per share of $747.41 and a 5.84% return on assets.

Elevance Health, Inc. is a health company. It operates as a health insurer in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Health Benefit, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. The Health Benefits segment offers a comprehensive suite of health plans and services to individual, employer group risk-based, employer group fee-based, BlueCard, Medicare, Medicaid and federal employees health benefits (FEHB) program members. The CarelonRx segment includes its pharmacy business. CarelonRx markets and offers pharmacy services to affiliated health plan customers, as well as to external customers outside of the health plans. Carelon Services offers a broad array of healthcare-related services and capabilities to internal and external customers including integrated care delivery, behavioral health, palliative care, utilization management, payment integrity services and subrogation services, as well as health and wellness programs.