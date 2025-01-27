Cerillion Plc Secures $11.4 Million Deal with National Telecoms Operator (Video)

Follow us on:

Cerillion plc (LON:CER), the billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions provider, has announced that it has signed a major new contract, worth $11.4m, with a national telecoms operator.

In this discussion with Cerillion Plc CEO Louis Hall, we discuss how the company’s latest $11.4 million contract is set to transform a national telecoms operator’s digital services. Hall reveals why this milestone contract is pivotal for Cerillion’s expansion into the Eurasian market and how their off-the-shelf software solutions are reshaping the telecom landscape. From rapid deployment benefits to long-term growth projections, the interview highlights how this deal aligns with Cerillion’s strategic ambitions and financial outlook.

Cerillion Plc provides billing, charging, and customer relationship management software solutions, enabling telecom operators to deliver advanced customer experiences with speed and efficiency.

