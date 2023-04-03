Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Cerillion strong momentum continuing (VIDEO)

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) CEO Louis Hall joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss a major new contract worth £10 million with an existing telecommunications customer.

Louis explains how the deal came about, the recent turbulence in the banking sector and how the deal helps in underpinning current forecasts and another year of strong growth.

Cerillion plc is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems with more than 20 years’ experience delivering solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance, utilities and transportation sectors.

