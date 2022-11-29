BlackRock Throgmorton Trust discloses long only equity holdings and long CFD positions

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) has disclosed the Company’s long only equity holdings and long CFD positions as at 30 September 2022:
To learn more about the BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc please follow this link: blackrock.com/uk/thrg
