BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust discloses portfolio holdings

BlackRock

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG) has disclosed its latest portfolio holdings.

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc as at 31 December 2020 has been made available on the Company’s website at the following link:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blk-income-growth-portfolio.pdf

For more information on the BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust and how to access the opportunities presented by the income and growth sector, please visit: www.blackrock.com/uk/brig

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

Disclaimer

