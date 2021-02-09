BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust discloses portfolio holdings

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG) has disclosed its latest portfolio holdings.

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc as at 31 December 2020 has been made available on the Company’s website at the following link:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blk-income-growth-portfolio.pdf

For more information on the BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust and how to access the opportunities presented by the income and growth sector, please visit: www.blackrock.com/uk/brig