Best TMT sector stocks 2023: Aferian, Tern plc, Concurrent Technologies, itim Group, Pennant, Cerillion

Technology, Media and Telecom News

The Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) sector is one of the most thriving and rapidly evolving sectors. This article showcases a selection of Technology, Media and Telcom stocks that are at the forefront of TMT sector trends and provide quality investment opportunities at attractive prices.

We’ve collated a mix of our exclusive interviews with the CEOs of LSE listed companies, Concurrent Technologies, itim Group, Aferian, Cerillion and Pennant International to provide insights into their recent corporate developments and outlook.

Concurrent Technologies plc (LON:CNC) designs and manufactures a range of computing products for use in critical embedded applications.

Concurrent Technologies upbeat on strong order intake and outlook (VIDEO)

itim Group plc (LON:ITIM) is a SaaS-based technology company that enables store-based retailers to optimise their businesses to improve financial performance and effectively compete with online competitors.

itim Group helping high street stores compete with online retailers (VIDEO)

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN) operates worldwide providing solutions, services and support to the Defence, Aerospace and safety critical industries across the globe, offering a turn-key solution for any requirement.

Pennant International returns to positive EBITA; significant gross margin improvement

Aferian plc (LON:AFRN) is a new breed of media tech business, focused on enabling operators to meet the challenge of the rapidly converging worlds of broadcast and next-generation streaming services.

Aferian plc 24i powers KAN to FIFA World Cup viewing success

Tern plc (LON:TERN) Device Authority’s largest shareholder, with 53.8% of the equity, is an AIM-listed provider of venture capital to exciting IoT innovators seeking scale and market share. They provide its investors with a unique opportunity to capitalise on the rapid growth of IoT having developed a portfolio that has delivered solid NAV growth since set up in 2013.

Device Authority securing IoT devices with KeyScaler 7.0 (VIDEO)

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) provides telecom software solutions and enterprise cloud solutions. It has established a reputation within the global telecoms market for being a leading supplier of carrier-grade, enterprise billing and CRM software, supporting fixed wire, mobile, broadband and TV communications service providers.

Cerillion larger quality orders in pipeline increasing revenues (VIDEO)
