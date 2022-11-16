Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Device Authority securing IoT devices with KeyScaler 7.0 (VIDEO)

Device Authority is a global leader in Identity and Access Management for the Internet of Things (IoT); focused on the automotive, medical device and industrial sectors. This week Device Authority is releasing its KeyScaler 7.0.

DirectorsTalk caught up with Device Authority CEO Darron Antill to discuss the news.

Darron explains the significant advances in KeyScaler 7.0, how the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and Zero Trust influenced the development roadmap, the unique challenges Edge devices present to customers in IoT, how important Microsoft is as a partner and other partners the company works with.

Tern plc (LON:TERN) Device Authority’s largest shareholder, with 53.8% of the equity, is an AIM-listed provider of venture capital to exciting IoT innovators seeking scale and market share. They provide its investors with a unique opportunity to capitalise on the rapid growth of IoT having developed a portfolio that has delivered solid NAV growth since set up in 2013.

