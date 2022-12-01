Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Cerillion larger quality orders in pipeline increasing revenues (VIDEO)

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) Chief Executive Officer Louis Hall joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss annual results for the 12 months ended 30th September 2022.

Louis explains what market forces are driving demand for its solutions, the market opportunity and outlook for 2023 and the reasoning behind a dividend increase of 30%.

Cerillion plc is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems with more than 20 years’ experience delivering solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance, utilities and transportation sectors.

You might also enjoy reading  Cerillion PLC 10.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

You can also listen to our interviews on: 

Youtube Amazon Spotify

Share this interview

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
WhatsApp
Cerillion larger quality orders in pipeline increasing revenues (VIDEO)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.