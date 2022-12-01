Cerillion larger quality orders in pipeline increasing revenues (VIDEO)

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) Chief Executive Officer Louis Hall joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss annual results for the 12 months ended 30th September 2022.

Louis explains what market forces are driving demand for its solutions, the market opportunity and outlook for 2023 and the reasoning behind a dividend increase of 30%.

Cerillion plc is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems with more than 20 years’ experience delivering solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance, utilities and transportation sectors.