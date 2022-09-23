itim Group helping high street stores compete with online retailers (VIDEO)

itim Group plc (LON:ITIM) CEO Ali Athar joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss interim results for the period ended 30th June 2022.

Ali talks us through the highlights, explains how itim helps its customers, how its investment will help the group, how itim’s technology is designed to help retailers weather the storm and what else we can expect from the company going forward.

itim Group plc (LON:ITIM) is a SaaS-based technology company that enables store-based retailers to optimise their businesses to improve financial performance and effectively compete with online competitors.