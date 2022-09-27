Concurrent Technologies upbeat on strong order intake and outlook (VIDEO)

Concurrent Technologies plc (LON:CNC) CEO Miles Adcock and CFO Kim Garrod join DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss interim results for the six months ended 30th June 2022.

Topics covered are order intake and backlog, strategic initiatives including introducing new functions, fleshing out the leadership and sales teams and opening new offices, how product launches affect margins and growth, moving beyond single board computers, progress in the US and outlook for the company.

Concurrent Technologies are specialists in the design & manufacture of high-performance embedded processor solutions for use in critical applications.