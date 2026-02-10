Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 10.35% Potential Upside

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH), a key player in the healthcare sector, has attracted attention for its promising potential upside of 10.35%. Specializing in both generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, this biopharmaceutical company serves crucial markets in the United States, China, and France. With a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, Amphastar’s strategic growth and diverse product offerings present a compelling case for investors looking to capitalize on opportunities within the drug manufacturing industry.

The current stock price of Amphastar stands at $28.61, experiencing a slight decrease of 0.02% in recent trading. Despite this minor dip, the stock’s performance over the past 52 weeks shows resilience, trading within a range of $20.62 to $32.29. This performance underscores the stock’s stability in a volatile market environment.

One of Amphastar’s standout valuation metrics is its forward P/E ratio, currently at 8.04. This figure suggests that the company is attractively priced relative to its expected earnings, making it an appealing option for value investors. However, the trailing P/E and PEG ratios are not available, which might present a challenge for those relying on traditional valuation metrics.

Amphastar’s revenue growth stands at a modest 0.30%, yet the company demonstrates robust operational efficiency with an EPS of 2.26 and a strong return on equity of 14.84%. These metrics reflect the company’s ability to generate profits and deliver value to shareholders. Furthermore, the company boasts a free cash flow of over $112 million, indicating a solid financial footing that supports potential future investments and expansions.

While Amphastar does not currently offer a dividend yield, with a payout ratio of 0.00%, the reinvestment of earnings back into the company may provide long-term benefits for shareholders through enhanced growth and innovation.

From an analyst perspective, Amphastar receives a mixed yet optimistic outlook, with three buy ratings and four hold ratings, but no sell ratings. The target price range between $25.00 and $38.00, with an average target of $31.57, suggests a potential upside that aligns with the company’s growth strategies and market positioning.

Technical indicators paint a promising picture for Amphastar. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.95, and its 200-day moving average is $25.76, both of which suggest a bullish trend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 21.98 indicates the stock may be oversold, potentially offering a buying opportunity for discerning investors. Moreover, the MACD of 0.49 and signal line of 0.23 further support a positive momentum outlook.

Amphastar’s diverse product lineup, including treatments for severe hypoglycemia, asthma relief, and opioid overdose, underscores its commitment to addressing critical healthcare needs. Additionally, its development of generic and biosimilar product candidates highlights an ongoing focus on innovation and market expansion.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stands as a testament to strategic growth and versatility within the drug manufacturing industry. For investors seeking exposure to the healthcare sector, Amphastar’s solid financials, growth potential, and strategic market presence make it a noteworthy consideration for diversified portfolios.