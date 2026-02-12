Alfa Financial Software appoints Andrew Dickson as Chief Financial Officer

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA), a leading developer of mission-critical software for the asset finance industry, has announced that Andrew Dickson will be appointed to replace Duncan Magrath as Chief Financial Officer, whose intention to retire was announced in December 2025. Andrew will join as CFO designate on 6 July 2026 and join as an Executive Director with effect from 16 September 2026.

Andrew Dickson has been Chief Financial Officer of Cerillion, a leading provider of software solutions to the telecoms industry, since February 2022. Prior to this, he spent seven years at Videndum plc in a number of senior finance roles both in the UK and the US. Andrew qualified as a chartered accountant with Deloitte LLP before joining Smiths Group plc, the FTSE 100 international engineering business.

Duncan will step down from the Board on 16 September 2026, following the completion of the half year results process. Duncan will be available until the end of the year to ensure a smooth handover.

Andrew Denton, Alfa Financial Software’s CEO said: “We are delighted to welcome Andrew Dickson to Alfa. He joins Alfa at an exciting time and his broad financial knowledge and experience will help support our growth ambitions. Our thanks go to Duncan Magrath for his valuable contribution over the last six years and we wish him well for his retirement.”

Andrew Dickson, incoming Chief Financial Officer said: “I am very excited to be joining Alfa. I am really looking forward to the opportunity to work with my new colleagues, experience the strength of the Alfa culture and to contribute to its continued success.”

Remuneration arrangements for Andrew Dickson will be in line with the Remuneration Policy and will be provided in the Directors’ Remuneration Report in Alfa’s 2026 Annual Report and Accounts, which will be published in March 2027.