Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$50.08’, now 71.2% Upside Potential

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. with ticker code (ACHC) now have 13 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $72.00 and $35.00 and has a mean share price target at $50.08. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $29.26 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 71.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and the 200 day moving average is $56.83. The market cap for the company is 2.83B. The stock price is currently at: $30.46 USD

The potential market cap would be $4,843,615,502 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 10.5, revenue per share of $34.42 and a 5.77% return on assets.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. is a provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. The Company is focused on acquiring and developing behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company is engaged in developing and operating inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities and facilities providing outpatient behavioral healthcare services to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities throughout the United States. Its facilities that offer acute care services provide evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses through a medical delivery model that incorporates structured and intensive medical and behavioral therapies with 24-hour monitoring by a psychiatrist, psychiatric trained nurses, therapists and other direct care staff. Its specialty treatment facilities include residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities.