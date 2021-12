Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co Analyst Mark Thomas caught up with DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark talks us through his latest note on the company entitled ´Simple Simon Says´, explains focus why there is a focus on CLOs rather than other structured debt instruments, clarifies the greater weighting to AXA IM managed CLO vehicles and why he says CLOs are simple cashflows.

Volta Finance (LON: VTA, LON: VTAS) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey. The investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.