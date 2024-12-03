Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Valvoline Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 10.2% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Valvoline Inc. with ticker code (VVV) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $49.00 and $37.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $43.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at $39.71 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 10.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and the 200 day MA is $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of 5.06B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $39.44 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,578,131,372 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 24.2, revenue per share of $11.90 and a 7.69% return on assets.

Valvoline Inc. is focused on providing preventive vehicle maintenance and related services in its stores throughout the United States and Canada. The Company offers services, including oil change to cabin air filters, battery replacements and tire rotations. The Company offers its services through retail stores using Valvoline-branded passenger car motor oils and products, which are designed to serve evolving maintenance needs and improve vehicle and engine performance and lifespan. It also offers vehicle maintenance services through independent franchise, and Express Care stores that service vehicles with Valvoline products. Its products and services are offered through approximately 1,715 company-operated and franchised service centers under Valvoline Instant Oil Change and Great Canadian Oil Change brands stores and supports over 250 locations through its Express Care platform across the United States and Canada.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Valvoline Inc. Share Price Target ‘$43.75’, now 12.8% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Valvoline Inc. Share Price Target ‘$43.75’, now 13.5% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Valvoline Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 9.9% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Valvoline Inc. Share Price Target ‘$46.50’, now 9.2% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Valvoline Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 8.5% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Valvoline Inc. Share Price Target ‘$45.45’, now 8.9% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.