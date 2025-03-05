UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Share Price Target ‘$635.32’, now 36.0% Upside Potential

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated with ticker code (UNH) now have 26 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $700.00 and $590.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $635.32. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $467.05 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 36.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of $514.14 and the 200 day moving average is $546.23. The market capitalization for the company is 434.13B. The stock price is currently at: $474.61 USD

The potential market cap would be $590,538,938,999 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 30.58, revenue per share of $434.61 and a 7.06% return on assets.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a diversified health care company that operates Optum and UnitedHealthcare platforms. Its segments include Optum Health, Optum Insight, Optum Rx and UnitedHealthcare. Optum Health segment is focused on care delivery, care management, wellness and consumer engagement, and health financial services. Optum Insight segment serves the needs of hospital systems, physicians, health plans, governments and life sciences companies. Optum Rx segment offers pharmacy care services and programs, including retail network contracting, home delivery, specialty and community health pharmacy services, purchasing and clinical capabilities, and develops programs in areas such as step therapy, formulary management, drug adherence and disease/drug therapy management. UnitedHealthcare includes the combined results of operations of UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual, UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement, UnitedHealthcare Community & State and UnitedHealthcare Global.