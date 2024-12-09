UGI Corporation – Consensus ‘strong_buy’ rating and 12.4% Upside Potential

UGI Corporation with ticker code (UGI) now have 4 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $38.00 and $28.00 with the average target price sitting at $31.50. Now with the previous closing price of $28.03 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.4%. The day 50 moving average is $25.27 and the 200 moving average now moves to $24.47. The market capitalization for the company is 5.95B. Currently the stock stands at: $27.72 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,688,191,265 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.18, revenue per share of $35.10 and a 5.36% return on assets.

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. The Company’s segments include AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing and Utilities. Its AmeriGas Propane segment is engaged in the sale of propane and related equipment and supplies to retail customers in all 50 states. UGI International segment is engaged in the distribution of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) to retail customers throughout much of Europe. It also includes natural gas marketing businesses in France, Belgium and the United Kingdom and a natural gas and electricity marketing business in the Netherlands. Its Midstream & Marketing segment is engaged in the sale of natural gas, liquid fuels and electricity, as well as storage, pipeline transportation, natural gas gathering, natural gas and renewable natural gas (RNG) production activities primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.