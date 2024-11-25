Super Micro Computer, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$40.32’, now 35.8% Upside Potential

Super Micro Computer, Inc. with ticker code (SMCI) have now 10 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $93.00 and $23.00 calculating the average target share price we see $40.32. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $29.70 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 35.8%. The day 50 moving average is $38.16 and the 200 day moving average is $69.89. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 19.41B. The stock price is currently at: $33.15 USD

The potential market cap would be $26,353,209,034 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.49, revenue per share of $26.88 and a 11.62% return on assets.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. is a global technology company. The Company provides Silicon Valley-based accelerated compute platforms that are application-optimized server and storage systems for various markets, including enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, fifth generation (5G) and edge computing. The Company’s solutions include artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC), enterprise applications and data analytics, data management, cloud and virtualization, 5G, edge computing and Internet of things (IoT), and hyperscale infrastructure. The Company also provides global support and services to help customers install, upgrade, and maintain their computing infrastructure. The Company offers an array of products which include servers and storage, building blocks, IoT and embedded, networking, and workstations and gaming products. The Company operates in United States, Asia and Europe.