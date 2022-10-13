Strix Group Equity Development Investor Presentation – ‘Opportunities for Growth’

Strix Group plc (LON:KETL), the global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other complementary water temperature management components, has announced that the Company’s management team will conduct a live online presentation on Wednesday 26th October at 11.00am (UK time).

Mark Bartlett (CEO) and Harry Kyriacou (Chief Commercial Officer) will discuss the opportunities for growth. They will examine the levers behind maintaining kettle global market share and their margin, as well as discussing the opportunities for growth in the Water and Appliance categories more broadly, including the recent conditional acquisition of Billi.

Since Strix Group came to market in 2017, management have focused on broadening the business beyond its original profitable core kettle controls. The recent conditional acquisition of Billi is another step on this journey, following the successful integration of the Italian business Laica (bought September 2020), and the integration of the assets from HaloSource (acquired March 2019). Their Water and Appliance categories are growing into meaningful contributors, helping Strix accelerate their target set in 2020 of doubling revenues by the end of 2025.

This session is designed to give participants greater insight into the specific products and opportunities that Strix are pursuing in all three categories, and the way in which these products are playing into consumers desire to be both cost conscious and environmentally sound.

The webinar is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted during the presentation to be addressed at the end. Participants can submit their feedback after the event to help the company build an understanding of the views of all shareholders.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://www.equitydevelopment.co.uk/news-and-events/strix-growthwebinar-26oct2022

A recording of the presentation will be available after the event on the Equity Development website (Strix section) where research content on the company can also be freely accessed.