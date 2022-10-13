Follow us on:

Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Strix Group Equity Development Investor Presentation – ‘Opportunities for Growth’

Strix Group

Strix Group plc (LON:KETL), the global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other complementary water temperature management components, has announced that the Company’s management team will conduct a live online presentation on Wednesday 26th October at 11.00am (UK time).

Mark Bartlett (CEO) and Harry Kyriacou (Chief Commercial Officer) will discuss the opportunities for growth. They will examine the levers behind maintaining kettle global market share and their margin, as well as discussing the opportunities for growth in the Water and Appliance categories more broadly, including the recent conditional acquisition of Billi.

Since Strix Group came to market in 2017, management have focused on broadening the business beyond its original profitable core kettle controls. The recent conditional acquisition of Billi is another step on this journey, following the successful integration of the Italian business Laica (bought September 2020), and the integration of the assets from HaloSource (acquired March 2019). Their Water and Appliance categories are growing into meaningful contributors, helping Strix accelerate their target set in 2020 of doubling revenues by the end of 2025.

This session is designed to give participants greater insight into the specific products and opportunities that Strix are pursuing in all three categories, and the way in which these products are playing into consumers desire to be both cost conscious and environmentally sound.

The webinar is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted during the presentation to be addressed at the end. Participants can submit their feedback after the event to help the company build an understanding of the views of all shareholders.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://www.equitydevelopment.co.uk/news-and-events/strix-growthwebinar-26oct2022

A recording of the presentation will be available after the event on the Equity Development website (Strix section) where research content on the company can also be freely accessed. 

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.