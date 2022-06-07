Real Estate Credit Investments £16.4million proceeds from sale of portfolio holding

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI) has announced the successful exit from its investment in Elivia Homes, a UK based housebuilder.

The Company first invested in Elivia (formerly Vanderbilt) Homes in 2014 and maintained its eight years investment throughout the subsequent challenges to the SME housebuilding sector, including Brexit and the Covid pandemic.

RECI’s £16.4million proceeds from the sale, which is accretive to the current NAV, adding approximately 1.0 pence to the NAV per share, will be deployed into the Company’s growing pipeline of attractive investment opportunities.

Real Estate Credit Investments’ usual announcement of its month end NAV per share will be included within the release of its next Monthly Fact Sheet, expected on or before 13 June 2022.