Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Real Estate Credit Investments £16.4million proceeds from sale of portfolio holding

Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI) has announced the successful exit from its investment in Elivia Homes, a UK based housebuilder.

The Company first invested in Elivia (formerly Vanderbilt) Homes in 2014 and maintained its eight years investment throughout the subsequent challenges to the SME housebuilding sector, including Brexit and the Covid pandemic.

RECI’s £16.4million proceeds from the sale, which is accretive to the current NAV, adding approximately 1.0 pence to the NAV per share, will be deployed into the Company’s growing pipeline of attractive investment opportunities.

Real Estate Credit Investments’ usual announcement of its month end NAV per share will be included within the release of its next Monthly Fact Sheet, expected on or before 13 June 2022.

You might also enjoy reading  Property income fund RECI commits £15.8m to London and France developments
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Real Estate Credit Investments RECI

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Real Estate Credit Investments RECI

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.