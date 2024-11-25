R1 RCM Inc. Share Price Target ‘$15.48’, now 8.2% Upside Potential

R1 RCM Inc. with ticker code (RCM) now have 4 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $19.00 and $14.30 with the average share target price sitting at $15.48. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $14.31 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 8.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of $14.22 while the 200 day moving average is $13.24. The market capitalization for the company is 6.04B. The stock price is currently at: $14.31 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,536,546,981 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $5.85 and a 2.35% return on assets.

R1 RCM Holdco Inc., formerly R1 RCM Inc., is a provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers. Its services help healthcare providers generate sustainable improvements in their operating margins and cash flows while also improving patient, physician, and staff satisfaction for its customers. Its primary service offering consists of RCM services for health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It also offers modular services, allowing customers to engage for only specific components of its end-to-end RCM service offering, such as physician advisory services (PAS), practice management (PM), revenue integrity solutions (RIS), patient experience (PX), coding management, and business office services. Its PAS offering assists healthcare organizations in complying with payer requirements regarding whether to classify a hospital visit as an in-patient or an out-patient observation case for billing purposes.