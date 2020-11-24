Phoenix Group releases statement regarding potential sale of its European businesses

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc (LON:PHNX) has noted the recent press speculation regarding the potential sale of its European businesses.

Phoenix Europe is an established participant in the European life insurance market, with operations across Ireland, Germany and the UK offshore savings market, and offers strategic optionality to develop Phoenix’s proven M&A consolidation and growth strategy internationally.

In light of recent expressions of interest from third parties for the European business, Phoenix Group confirms that it is assessing a range of strategic options to maximise value for shareholders.

At this point there can be no certainty that a transaction will be achieved. A further announcement will be made in due course if appropriate.