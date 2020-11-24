Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Phoenix Group releases statement regarding potential sale of its European businesses

Insurance policy

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc (LON:PHNX) has noted the recent press speculation regarding the potential sale of its European businesses.

Phoenix Europe is an established participant in the European life insurance market, with operations across Ireland, Germany and the UK offshore savings market, and offers strategic optionality to develop Phoenix’s proven M&A consolidation and growth strategy internationally.

In light of recent expressions of interest from third parties for the European business, Phoenix Group confirms that it is assessing a range of strategic options to maximise value for shareholders.

At this point there can be no certainty that a transaction will be achieved. A further announcement will be made in due course if appropriate.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.