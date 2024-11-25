Pfizer Inc. Share Price Target ‘$32.55’, now 29.5% Upside Potential

Pfizer Inc. which can be found using ticker (PFE) now have 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $45.00 and $25.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $32.55. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $25.13 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.5%. The 50 day MA is $28.21 and the 200 day moving average is $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of 145.36B. The current share price for the company is: $25.65 USD

Pfizer Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sale and distribution of biopharmaceutical products around the world. The Company operates through two segments: Biopharma and PC1. Biopharma is engaged in the science-based biopharmaceutical business. PC1 is its global contract development and manufacturing organization and supplier of specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company’s primary care products include Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura and the Premarin family; the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac and Trumenba; Comirnaty, and Paxlovid. Its specialty care products include Xeljanz, Enbrel (outside the United States and Canada), Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis and Cibinqo; the Vyndaqel family, Oxbryta, BeneFIX and Genotropin, and Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend and Panzyga. Its oncology products include Ibrance, Xtandi, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena and Braftovi.