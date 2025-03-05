Pfizer Inc. Share Price Target ‘$31.09’, now 18.4% Upside Potential

Pfizer Inc. which can be found using ticker (PFE) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $42.00 and $25.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $31.09. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $26.25 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 18.4%. The day 50 moving average is $26.33 and the 200 moving average now moves to $27.81. The market capitalization for the company is 145.93B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $25.75 USD
The potential market cap would be $172,855,338,829 based on the market consensus.
The company is not paying dividends at this time.
Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 18.26, revenue per share of $11.23 and a 4.64% return on assets.
Pfizer Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sale and distribution of biopharmaceutical products around the world. The Company operates through two segments: Biopharma and PC1. Biopharma is engaged in the science-based biopharmaceutical business. PC1 is its global contract development and manufacturing organization and supplier of specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company’s primary care products include Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura and the Premarin family; the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac and Trumenba; Comirnaty, and Paxlovid. Its specialty care products include Xeljanz, Enbrel (outside the United States and Canada), Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis and Cibinqo; the Vyndaqel family, Oxbryta, BeneFIX and Genotropin, and Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend and Panzyga. Its oncology products include Ibrance, Xtandi, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena and Braftovi.