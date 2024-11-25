Ovintiv Inc. Share Price Target ‘$58.77’, now 26.1% Upside Potential

Ovintiv Inc. which can be found using ticker (OVV) have now 18 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $70.00 and $48.00 calculating the average target share price we see $58.77. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $46.59 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 26.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to $46.07. The market capitalization for the company is 12.16B. Currently the stock stands at: $46.71 USD

The potential market cap would be $15,337,631,503 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.77%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 6.16, revenue per share of $35.74 and a 8.68% return on assets.

Ovintiv Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company, which is focused on developing its multi-basin portfolio of oil and natural gas assets located in the United States and Canada. The Company’s operations also include the marketing of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The Company operates through three segments: USA Operations, Canadian Operations and Market Optimization. USA Operations segment includes the exploration for, development of, and production of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within the United States. Canadian Operations segment includes the exploration for, development of, and production of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within Canada. The Market Optimization segment is primarily responsible for the sale of the Company’s production to third party customers. The segment’s activities also include third-party purchases and sales of products.