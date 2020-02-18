Open Orphan Investor Presentation Feb 2020

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH) Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Cathal Friel talks us though the Feb 2020 Investor Presentation.

Open Orphan was founded in 2017, with the goal of rapidly building Europe’s leading pharma services company by a management team with extensive industry and financial expertise. The company comprises of two commercial specialist CRO services businesses (Venn Life Sciences and hVIVO) and is also developing a genomics data platform business (Genomic Health Data). In June 2019 Open Orphan acquired AIM-listed Venn Life Sciences plc in a reverse take-over and in January 2020 completed a merger with hVIVO plc.

Open Orphan (ORPH) is quoted on both the AIM and Euronext Growth markets.