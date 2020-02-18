Don't Miss
Home » Interviews » Open Orphan Investor Presentation Feb 2020
Open Orphan

Open Orphan Investor Presentation Feb 2020

Posted by: Giles Arbor 18th February 2020

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH) Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Cathal Friel talks us though the Feb 2020 Investor Presentation.

Open Orphan was founded in 2017, with the goal of rapidly building Europe’s leading pharma services company by a management team with extensive industry and financial expertise. The company comprises of two commercial specialist CRO services businesses (Venn Life Sciences and hVIVO) and is also developing a genomics data platform business (Genomic Health Data). In June 2019 Open Orphan acquired AIM-listed Venn Life Sciences plc in a reverse take-over and in January 2020 completed a merger with hVIVO plc.

Open Orphan (ORPH) is quoted on both the AIM and Euronext Growth markets.

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.