Natera, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$184.40’, now 28.9% Upside Potential

Natera, Inc. which can be found using ticker (NTRA) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $211.00 and $37.00 calculating the average target share price we see $184.40. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $143.11 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 28.9%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $166.59 and the 200 moving average now moves to $134.42. The company has a market capitalization of 19.24B. The current share price for the company is: $142.35 USD

The potential market cap would be $24,796,270,138 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $13.61 and a -8.96% return on assets.

Natera, Inc. is a diagnostics company that is focused on the development and commercialization of molecular testing services, applying its technology in the fields of women’s health, oncology and organ health. Its cell-free deoxyribonucleic acid (cfDNA) technology combines its molecular assays, which reliably measure many informative regions across the genome from samples as small as a single cell. The Company’s product offerings include Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test (NIPT), Vistara, Horizon Carrier Screening (HCS), Spectrum Preimplantation Genetics, Anora Miscarriage Test (Anora) and Prospera. The Company also offers Constellation, a cloud-based software platform that enables laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the Company’s algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests based on the Company’s technology. Its NIPT screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus as well as in twin pregnancies, typically with a blood draw from the mother.