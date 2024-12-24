Murphy USA Inc. Share Price Target ‘$495.00’, now -4.8% Downside Potential

Murphy USA Inc. with ticker code (MUSA) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $590.00 and $370.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $495.00. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $519.99 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -4.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of $515.24 and the 200 day MA is $476.97. The market cap for the company is 10.36B. The current share price for the company is: $511.53 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,860,229,930 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21.14, revenue per share of $880.27 and a 10.95% return on assets.

Murphy USA Inc. is engaged in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and merchandise through a chain of retail stores. The Company markets refined products through a network of retail gasoline stores and to unbranded wholesale customers. It also operates non-fuel convenience stores in the northeast of United States. Its business also includes certain product supply and wholesale assets, including product distribution terminals and pipeline positions. Its retail stores under the brand name Murphy USA participate in the Walmart discount program. The Walmart discount program offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods as decided by Walmart and the Company. Its retail stores are located in approximately 27 states, primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Midwest United States. It has a total of approximately 1,712 retail stores of which 1,151 are Murphy USA, 404 are Murphy Express and 157 are QuickChek.