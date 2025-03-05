Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Merck & Co., Inc. Share Price Target ‘$112.78’, now 21.1% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Merck & Co., Inc. which can be found using ticker (MRK) have now 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $146.00 and $95.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $112.78. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $93.15 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 21.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of $94.82 while the 200 day moving average is $110.48. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 233.81B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $92.56 USD

The potential market cap would be $283,083,486,804 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 13.73, revenue per share of $25.34 and a 13.9% return on assets.

Merck & Co., Inc. is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, including biological therapies, vaccines and animal health products. It operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. Its human health pharmaceutical products consist of therapeutic and preventive agents, generally sold by prescription for the treatment of human disorders. The Company sells these human health pharmaceutical products primarily to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government agencies and managed healthcare providers, such as health maintenance organizations. The Animal Health segment develops, manufactures and markets a range of veterinary pharmaceutical and vaccine products, as well as health management solutions and services for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in all major livestock and companion animal species.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Merck & Co., Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 35.8% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Merck & Co., Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 26.1% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Merck & Co., Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 27.8% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Merck & Co., Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 25.8% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Merck & Co., Inc. Share Price Target ‘$127.93’, now 28.3% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Merck & Co., Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 29.4% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.