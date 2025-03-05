Merck & Co., Inc. Share Price Target ‘$112.78’, now 21.1% Upside Potential

Merck & Co., Inc. which can be found using ticker (MRK) have now 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $146.00 and $95.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $112.78. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $93.15 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 21.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of $94.82 while the 200 day moving average is $110.48. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 233.81B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $92.56 USD

The potential market cap would be $283,083,486,804 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 13.73, revenue per share of $25.34 and a 13.9% return on assets.

Merck & Co., Inc. is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, including biological therapies, vaccines and animal health products. It operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. Its human health pharmaceutical products consist of therapeutic and preventive agents, generally sold by prescription for the treatment of human disorders. The Company sells these human health pharmaceutical products primarily to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government agencies and managed healthcare providers, such as health maintenance organizations. The Animal Health segment develops, manufactures and markets a range of veterinary pharmaceutical and vaccine products, as well as health management solutions and services for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in all major livestock and companion animal species.