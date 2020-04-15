Market Risers: Applied Graphene Materials, AstraZeneca, Avacta Group, Frenkel Topping Group

Shares of Applied Graphene Materials with ticker code: LON:AGM has increased 4.21% or 0.4 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors seem confident during the session. The periods high has already touched 10 and hitting a low of 9.9. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 31,765 with the daily average traded share volume around 153,296. The 52 week high price for the shares is 35 about 25.5 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 7 which is a difference of 2.5 points. Applied Graphene Materials now has a 20 SMA of 10.12 and now a 50 day moving average at 13.51. The current market cap is £4.89m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Applied Graphene Materials being recorded at Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 11:50:02 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 9.9 GBX.

Shares of AstraZeneca ticker code: LON:AZN has gained 1.28% or 97 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have remained positive while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period has seen 7800 and a low of 7588. The total volume traded so far comes to 741,434 with the daily average traded share volume around 3,883,448. A 52 week high for the stock is 7948 around 342 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 5626 which is a variance of 1980 points. This puts the market cap at £100,883.88m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for AstraZeneca being recorded at Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 12:20:12 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 7703 GBX.

The trading price for Avacta Group found using EPIC: LON:AVCT has climbed 8.33% or 5 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders have remained positive during the session. The high for the period has peaked at 73.31 meanwhile the session low reached 64. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 6,551,062 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 5,368,778. The 52 week high is 73.31 about 13.31 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 13 a difference of some 47 points. Avacta Group now has a 20 SMA at 26.01 and now its 50 day simple moving average now of 26.27. The market capitalisation is now £114.64m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Avacta Group being recorded at Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 12:13:50 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 65 GBX.

The trading price for Frenkel Topping Group ticker lookup code: LON:FEN has risen 4.76% or 1.5 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook during this period. The periods high has already touched 33 and a low of 33. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 90 with the average number of shares traded daily being 44,985. The 52 week high is 57 which is 25.5 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 20 a difference of some 11.5 points. Frenkel Topping Group now has a 20 SMA at 24.6 and now its 50 day moving average of 34.53. The market capitalisation is now £24.93m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Frenkel Topping Group being recorded at Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 10:39:22 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 33 GBX.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn