Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$134.00’, now 53.5% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. which can be found using ticker (LNTH) have now 11 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $166.00 and $110.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $134.00. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $87.32 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 53.5%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $103.13 and the 200 moving average now moves to $86.50. The market cap for the company is 6.29B. The current share price for the company is: $90.52 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,658,014,631 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.04, revenue per share of $21.69 and a 17% return on assets.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is an integrated provider of imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, and artificial intelligence solutions to find, fight and follow serious medical conditions. The Company’s products include precision diagnostics, radiopharmaceutical oncology, and strategic partnerships. Its precision diagnostic products assist healthcare professionals (HCPs) Find and Follow diseases, with a focus on cardiology. Its radiopharmaceutical oncology diagnostics and therapeutics help HCPs Find, Fight and Follow cancer. Its strategic partnerships focus on enabling precision medicine through the use of biomarkers, digital solutions and pharma services platforms, and also includes the Company’s license of RELISTOR to Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (Bausch). Its commercial products are used by oncologists, urologists, nuclear medicine physicians, cardiologists, sonographers, technologists, radiologists, and internal medicine physicians working in a variety of clinical settings.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Lantheus Holdings, Inc. – Consensus ‘strong_buy’ rating and 74.4% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Lantheus Holdings, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 52.6% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$144.55’, now 31.6% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Lantheus Holdings, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 29.0% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Lantheus Holdings, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 35.7% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Lantheus Holdings, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 33.9% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.