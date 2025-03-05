Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$133.92’, now 41.2% Upside Potential

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. which can be found using ticker (LNTH) have now 13 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $166.00 and $110.00 calculating the average target share price we see $133.92. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $94.86 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 41.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $90.16 and the 200 moving average now moves to $95.28. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 6.72B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $98.17 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,490,591,237 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.52, revenue per share of $22.17 and a 15.35% return on assets.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is an integrated provider of imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, and artificial intelligence solutions to find, fight and follow serious medical conditions. The Company’s products include precision diagnostics, radiopharmaceutical oncology, and strategic partnerships. Its precision diagnostic products assist healthcare professionals (HCPs) Find and Follow diseases, with a focus on cardiology. Its radiopharmaceutical oncology diagnostics and therapeutics help HCPs Find, Fight and Follow cancer. Its strategic partnerships focus on enabling precision medicine through the use of biomarkers, digital solutions and pharma services platforms, and also includes the Company’s license of RELISTOR to Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (Bausch). Its commercial products are used by oncologists, urologists, nuclear medicine physicians, cardiologists, sonographers, technologists, radiologists, and internal medicine physicians working in a variety of clinical settings.