Jubilee Metals Group Secures High-Grade Copper to Fast-Track Production Recovery (Video)

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) is set to accelerate copper production with a newly secured supply of high-grade feed material.

In this interview, CEO Leon Coetzer discusses how this strategic move supports the company’s growth, enhances operational efficiency, and strengthens its position in the market. He also explains the rationale behind a recent share issuance and what investors can expect as the company works to maximise output. With a focus on sustainable expansion, Jubilee continues to optimise its operations for long-term value.

Jubilee Metals Group is a diversified metals producer operating in Zambia and South Africa, focusing on extracting value from mining waste and processing high-value metals.