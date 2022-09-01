Twitter
Jubilee Metals delivering on investments and ramping up production (VIDEO)

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) CEO Leon Coetzer joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss recent activity and strategy going forward.

Leon talks us through the key highlights over the previous period, the significant progress being made in Zambia, PGM prices, its strengthened Board ready for ramping up production and what we can look out for over the next 6 months.

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) is an industry leading metal recovery business focused on retreatment and metals recovery from mine tailings, waste, slag, slurry and other secondary materials that are generated from mining operations.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Jubilee Metals Group Plc

