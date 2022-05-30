Jubilee Metals Group significant appointments (VIDEO)

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) CEO Leon Coetzer joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the appointment of a new Chairman and a new joint broker.

Leon provides some clarity on what lead to these new appointments and this will influence Jubilee’s current focus and strategy. Leon also explains what we can look out for throughout 2022.

Jubilee Metals Group (LON JLP) is an industry leading metal recovery business focussed on retreatment and metals recovery from mine tailings, waste, slag, slurry and other secondary materials generated from mining operations.