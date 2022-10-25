Jubilee Metals Group strong results and ready to move North at scale (VIDEO)

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) CEO Leon Coetzer joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss recent activity and strategy going forward.

Leon talks us through the key highlights for the period ending June 2022, challenges faced and effects, what lies ahead for Jubilee and what investors can expect in the near future from the company.

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) is an industry leading metal recovery business focussed on the retreatment and metals recovery from mine tailings, waste, slag, slurry and other secondary materials generated from mining operations.