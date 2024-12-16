Follow us on:

Jubilee Metals Group CEO Clarifies Zambian Power Update (Video)

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) CEO Leon Coetzer joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss its operational update.

In this interview with Jubilee Metals Group CEO Leon Coetzer, we discuss how the company is handling Zambia’s national power grid instability and ensuring operational continuity at key sites like Sable and Roan. Coetzer sheds light on their private power purchase agreements, the challenges of electricity transfer, and their engagement with the Zambian government to minimise copper production disruptions. 

Jubilee Metals Group is a leading diversified metals producer with operations spanning Zambia and South Africa, focused on creating value through innovative solutions in the metals sector.

Jubilee Metals Group
