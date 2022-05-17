Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Jubilee Metals Group deliver ‘a new large sustained company’ (VIDEO)

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) CEO Leon Coetzer joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss a performance update of its new and expanded fully integrated South African Inyoni PGM and Chrome Operations.

Leon gives us an idea of the potential Jubilee now offers, what investors can expect from the new the Inyoni PGM and Chrome operations, the expansion into the East, how big could this be, talks us through the completion of the Southern Copper strategy to start delivering additional earnings from Copper, its potential and the inflationary pressures on operations and the business in general.

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON JLP) is an industry leading metal recovery business focused on retreatment and metals recovery from mine tailings, waste, slag, slurry and other secondary materials generated from mining operations.

You might also enjoy reading  Jubilee Metals Group to hold Annual General Meeting in London
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Jubilee Metals Group Plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Jubilee Metals Group Plc

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.