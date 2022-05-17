Jubilee Metals Group deliver ‘a new large sustained company’ (VIDEO)

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) CEO Leon Coetzer joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss a performance update of its new and expanded fully integrated South African Inyoni PGM and Chrome Operations.

Leon gives us an idea of the potential Jubilee now offers, what investors can expect from the new the Inyoni PGM and Chrome operations, the expansion into the East, how big could this be, talks us through the completion of the Southern Copper strategy to start delivering additional earnings from Copper, its potential and the inflationary pressures on operations and the business in general.

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON JLP) is an industry leading metal recovery business focused on retreatment and metals recovery from mine tailings, waste, slag, slurry and other secondary materials generated from mining operations.