Johnson & Johnson Share Price Target ‘$174.89’, now 12.5% Upside Potential

Johnson & Johnson with ticker code (JNJ) have now 23 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $215.00 and $155.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $174.89. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $155.50 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.5%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $160.20 and the 200 moving average now moves to $155.85. The market capitalization for the company is 373.59B. The stock price is currently at: $155.17 USD

The potential market cap would be $420,171,949,420 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 25.65, revenue per share of $36.43 and a 8.4% return on assets.

Johnson & Johnson is a diversified healthcare products company. The Company is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical and MedTech. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being. The Consumer Health segment includes a range of products that is focused on personal healthcare used in the skin health/beauty, over-the-counter medicines, baby care, oral care, women’s health and wound care markets. The Pharmaceutical segment is focused on six therapeutic areas: Immunology, Infectious Diseases, Neuroscience, Oncology, Cardiovascular and Metabolism and Pulmonary Hypertension. The MedTech segment includes a range of products used in the interventional solutions, orthopaedics, surgery, and vision fields. Its geographic area includes the United States, Europe, Western Hemisphere (excluding the United States), and Africa, Asia and Pacific.